The Airlines for America (A4A) association representing US airlines has filed an emergency request with the FCC to block 5G rollouts near airports. Wireless carriers and the FCC are at odds with airlines and the FAA over the rollout of C-band 5G. Verizon and AT&T spent more than $68 billion at an FCC auction to purchase the mid-band spectrum, considered the sweet spot for 5G. Unfortunately, the spectrum is so close to the frequencies used for airline altimeters that the airline industry has been worried the C-band rollout could interfere.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO