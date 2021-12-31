ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ride for free on New Year’s Eve on Puget Sound-area public transportation

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
SEATTLE — If you’re planning to have night out on the town on New Year’s Eve, there’s a way to do it without driving, and it’s free.

Riders can travel free of charge on King County Metro, Sound Transit, Community Transit, Pierce Transit and the Seattle Streetcar.

King County Metro buses will operate on a Sunday schedule and be free all day on Friday until 4 a.m. on Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Sound Transit Link light rail and Express buses will be free Friday until 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1. Service will be extended on some routes.

Link light rail will have 15-minute late night service on New Year’s Eve. The last southbound trip will leave Northgate Station at 1:46 a.m. The last northbound train will leave Angle Lake at 1:37 a.m.

Service on Sound Transit Express Routes 522, 545, 550, 554 and 594 will also be extended. Route 512 also operates after midnight with its regular schedule. For more information, visit the Sound Transit website.

Community Transit buses will operate on holiday schedules. For New Year’s Eve, buses and DART service will operate on a Sunday schedule and will be free on Friday until 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Pierce Transit buses and paratransit SHUTTLE services will run on a Sunday schedule and are free all day Friday until the end of the last route at 9:50 p.m. On-demand Ruston and Tideflats Runner services are also fare-free Dec. 31, running until 10 p.m. Find more information on their website.

Both Seattle Streetcars will be free on Friday and run on regular service hours.

The King County Water Taxi is not running on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The Seattle Monorail will have regular fares and will run from Westlake to the Seattle Center until 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Service from Seattle Center to Westlake will run from 12:20 a.m. to 1 a.m. after the events at Seattle Center.

Masks are required on public transportation vehicles and while waiting for transit service.

