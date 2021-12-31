Why do you shop local?

The holidays are over and the last thing you want to think about is shopping and reading another #ShopSmall or #ShopLocal column. But I’m going to give you one anyone. As we start our year, the economic impact of utilizing local companies when we make business decisions has a much greater reach than shopping local for the presents you are buying for friends and family for a month or two out of the year. Every month – or perhaps every week – your business is writing checks for services or supplies that your business relies on to function. These are needs and necessities – but who are you giving your money to?

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO