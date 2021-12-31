ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why do you shop local?

bizmagsb.com

Johnson: Don’t stop shopping local just because the holidays are over

The holidays are over and the last thing you want to think about is shopping and reading another #ShopSmall or #ShopLocal column. But I’m going to give you one anyone. As we start our year, the economic impact of utilizing local companies when we make business decisions has a much greater reach than shopping local for the presents you are buying for friends and family for a month or two out of the year. Every month – or perhaps every week – your business is writing checks for services or supplies that your business relies on to function. These are needs and necessities – but who are you giving your money to?
kiow.com

Holiday Scams May Get You During the Local Shopping Season

The Christmas holiday is a little more than a week away, and area shoppers are making their best efforts to finish up their gift lists. Whether it’s in-store or online, they are getting helpful reminders to steer clear of scams. With shipping windows closing, in-person shopping is more of a likely option at this point.
southpasadenareview.com

Customers Rediscover Shopping Locally

First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. Chamber of Commerce President Laurie Wheeler used a double negative to describe the positive effect that the holidays are having on many businesses in South Pasadena. “I haven’t heard of anyone who is not doing well,” Wheeler...
WHSV

Last-minute Christmas Shopping? Shop local.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Christmas just a few days away, it might be too late to have your online purchases delivered in time. That is why local businesses are hoping to have last minute shoppers stop by to look for any potential gifts. While shopping at small businesses does...
John M. Dabbs

Opinion: Buy Local if You Haven't Finished Christmas Shopping

The days are numbered, and you have three shopping days left until Christmas. If you aren't finished shopping yet, your options are limited. I'm all about buying local for those last minute purchases. I'm normally all about Amazon.com and Walmart.com and other dot-coms where you can buy online and have it shipped within a day (if all goes well). This year I've hit a few snags with delivery hang-ups and unexpected backorders. I'm going local for my last minute giving.
nbc11news.com

Increase in holiday shopping at local businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Megan Alfaro, owner of Colorado Baby in Downtown Grand Junction, says this holiday shopping season has been their best one yet. ”People really came out and shopped locally, and we were able to do a pretty good job with keeping stock available for people which really helped,” said Alfaro.
Roanoke Daily Herald

Winners announced for shop local contest

Ginny Lewis, President/CEO of the Roanoke Valley Chamber of Commerce, recently announced the winners of the Shop Local for the Holiday contest. The drawing was held on Friday. “The campaign was a success as we had over 100 entries,” Lewis said in a press release. “This reflects over $10,000 being spent in the Roanoke Valley.”
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
SheKnows

Want To Do Some End-of-the-Year Shopping? These 17 Sales Are Almost As Good As Black Friday

If you thought Black Friday was your last chance to snag the best deals of the year, there’s more in store (and, online)! The deals just don’t stop coming, and we’re definitely not mad about it. Whether you don’t receive everything on your wish list this year, you’re looking to spend those Christmas gift cards and money, or you just can’t resist a good deal, you’ve got a sea of sales to take advantage of right now and post-holiday. This year was not an easy one to say the least, so even if you just want to treat yourself to something...
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Home Depot Open on New Year's Day? Here's What Shoppers Need to Know

New Year’s Day is filled with excitement and anticipation for what the next 365 days can bring. While some folks may set specific New Year’s resolutions or intentions, others might start thinking about tackling all the things on their to-do list that they've been putting off for far too long.
marketplace.org

Why do Walmart shoppers enter on the left and exit on the right?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...
The Staten Island Advance

Retail store closings 2021: The list of chains that closed stores this year

Retailers have reported a busy holiday shopping season but it comes after two years of difficult times amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Big-box stores have been hit hard by shutdowns and inflation just as more people and companies are focusing on online sales. As a result, several retailers announced permanent store closings or filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the last year.
themountvernongrapevine.com

Kroger Grocery Night Clerk Wanted

Create an outstanding customer experience through exceptional service. Establish and maintain a safe and clean environment that encourages our customers to return. Assist the department manager in reaching sales and profit goals established for the department, and monitor all established quality assurance standards. Embrace the Customer 1st strategy and encourage associates to deliver excellent customer service. Demonstrate the company’s core values of respect, honesty, integrity, diversity, inclusion and safety.
