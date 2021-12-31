Taking A (COVID-19) Shot In The Dark

Last year about this time, everyone was saying good riddance to 2020 and looking forward to the New Year, comfortable in the knowledge that nothing in 2021 could be as bad as was the previous year. That was about the time the New Year’s baby looked at Father Time and said, “Hold my beer.”

Meanwhile, arguments were flying like mashed potatoes across the dinner table this holiday season over whether or not to get a COVID vaccine. With the Omicron variant spreading faster than my waistline, the push is on by health care professionals and public officials to urge those who have not received the shot to get it as soon as possible.

Victor and the rest of the gang at the Buffalo Trace Distict Health Department have been telling us for quite some time to take the vaccine. As a matter of fact, the Department scheduled extra vaccine clinics over the holiday in order to accommodate more people who wanted to get the shot.

You’ve heard members of our community talk about it on the air. Mary Ann has kept us up-to-date on the latest Coronavirus stats for our area. And yet there are those who choose not to get one.

Personally, I have had both COVID shots are well as the booster. As far as side effects went, a little soreness at the injection site when I got my first shot was as bad as it got.

And I don’t think I got chipped when I received the vaccine. Despite what some conspiracists say, you cannot get a magnet to stick to your arm where you have the shot. I know. I tried it, just out of curiosity.

Other popular theories, debunked, include the rollout of 5G and its link to COVID vaccines causing electromagnetic radiation. Or Microsoft founder Bill Gates had foreknowledge of the pandemic (fueled by a Ted talk he gave on Ebola in 2015), and possibly even caused the outbreak.

There is the theory that the COVID virus escaped from a Chinese lab. While it is true that the Chinese city of Wuhan is where the virus got its start, the SARS-CoV-2 was not among the viral mutations being studied at the lab.

There are those who say COVID was produced as a biological weapon. Genetic sequencing put that idea to bed. Unless you think the US military imported the virus into China. Genetically modified crops are the villain in some conspiracist’s minds.

Perhaps COVID does not exist. That is what some people believe. Or it does, and is manipulated by the “Deep State,” or Big Pharma as a money grab.

It is enough to make your head spin, unless you think that is being caused by a sinister COVID cabal, as well. Personally speaking, I think there are enough things in the world about which to worry that we need not invent new ones to occupy our waking thoughts.

It seems, like cancer, we all have a COVID story. Whether it is a friend or relative who contracted it, to the inevitable recovery or loss we experience. For myself, I would rather err on the side of caution and be vaccinated. I hope you will, too.