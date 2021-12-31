ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donate Food, Clothing Through December At Freshfields Village

By admin
The Island Connection
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Tis the season for giving back! Faherty Kiawah as Freshfields Village has partnered with Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach this holiday season for a special...

islandconnectionnews.com

Related
Greenville Advocate

Super Foods donates to DHR

Jennifer Langford accepted a generous donation for apples and oranges from Super Foods Grocery of Greenville last Wednesday. Produce manager Johnny Jones assisted Langford in loading the fresh fruit into her vehicle. Super Foods gives a donation to DHR every year to help feed community residents.
GREENVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan business hosts food and clothes giveaway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wiregrass woman wanted to make her birthday more about giving to others rather than herself. Neice Danzey and her husband Gentry started a hot food and clothing give away last year at their business called Danzey’s African Goods Store. The Danzeys collect monetary and...
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton’s Village Elementary Student Council donates to Open Door Mission

Hilton’s Village Elementary Student Council donated 92 shoe boxes filled with toiletries, socks, gloves, and hats to the Open Door Mission. Items were donated by staff and families then Student Council members sorted, packed, wrapped, and labeled each box for either a man, woman, or child. Photo from @HiltonCSD...
HILTON, NY
WREG

Mid-South Food Bank receives $3M donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas came early for the Mid-South Food Bank as it received one of its largest donations ever Tuesday. The Shelby County government presented the Mid-South Food Bank with a $3 million check to help the food bank distribute more meals to those in need.  “We’re going to make a contribution to the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
lootpress.com

More Than 6.6 Million Meals Donated Through Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger Campaign

SALISBURY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – More than 6.6 million meals are helping feed food-insecure neighbors thanks to the generosity of Food Lion customers who supported Food Lion Feeds’ “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign. Customers purchased and donated a specially marked, prepacked “Holidays Without Hunger” food box for $5 or made a cash donation at the register during the campaign, which ran Nov. 10 through Dec. 14. The box of food was then donated directly to the 33 local Feeding America® member food banks or their partner feeding agency in the store’s community. All cash donations benefitted Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.
SALISBURY, NC
Laurel Outlook

LARC donates winter clothing items

LARC is collecting winter clothing items and food in boxes at two locations around Laurel: Reese and Rays IGA and KC’s Palace Bar and Lanes. The group has already donated two large bags worth of clothes from these locations and plan to keep the boxes around all winter. LARC is asking the public to bring in their unneeded winter items to either location.
LAUREL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
TribTown.com

Church donates scarves, gloves to clothing center

Thursday was cold and rainy, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of three women from Rockford United Methodist Church who stood outside the Jackson County Clothing Center to give away winter scarves, blankets, hats and other items to those in need. Sarah Schwab, Pat Lewis and Phyllis Chasteen were...
SEYMOUR, IN
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Toys, Food and Money Donated by LCWC

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club donated toys and food and made a monetary contribution to the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. toy drive at their Christmas party on Dec 8 at their decorated clubhouse at 4004 La Crescenta Ave. Each year the Woman’s Club supports the sheriff’s toy and...
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA
BBC

Christmas: Barber buys clothes for homeless with donations

A big-hearted barber is creating clothing packs to keep people living on the streets warm over Christmas. Josh Downes sought customer donations so he could buy coats, hats, gloves and thermal underwear for the homeless. The businessman was going to give free haircuts but decided clothing may be more important...
HOMELESS
Dearborn Press & Guide

Allegria Village donations help with food and purchase of new winter coats for veterans

In November Allegria Village senior living community (formerly Henry Ford Village) residents hosted a food drive that netted two fully packed pick-up trucks filled with non-perishable food and other goods headed for Love A Michigan Veteran, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping military veterans in need. Elizabeth Brown, Executive Director...
CHARITIES
Summit Daily News

Adopt an Angel program increases donations of toys and clothing

Rotary Club of Summit County’s annual Adopt an Angel program served 771 children from 375 families this year by giving away toys and clothing to people in need. The organization took over the program in 2020 and served 567 children in 259 families. Parents who showed up at the...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
county10.com

SageWest donates to local food banks

SageWest Health Care donated to two local food banks in Fremont County last week. SageWest CEO, John Whiteside presented a check for $1000 to Lander Care and Share Food Bank and $1000 to the Christian Food Storehouse. Both food banks are extremely busy, especially this time of year, and the...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
outlooknewspapers.com

Kiwanis Club Seeks Food Donations This Week

First published in the Dec. 16 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Vice President Christie Crahan of Kiwanis Club of La Cañada-La Crescenta AM delivers food donations to Jack Wright of the Bailey Center. Local members of the Kiwanis Club recently donated more than $2,500 worth of food to the Bailey Center to help feed those in need of food assistance. The Bailey Center is desperately seeking non-perishable food items, such as cereal and canned goods to feed 1,000 people (250 households) who come weekly to the center. Donations will be collected on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9901 Tujunga Canyon Blvd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local preschool donates clothing to nonprofit

Students at Xplor Preschool & School Age Care in Corinth recently donated more than 2,000 clothing items to Denton County Friends of the Family, a nonprofit that provides services to victims of sexual and domestic violence and their children. Over the past few weeks, students held a clothing drive to...
CORINTH, TX
High Point University

HPU Donates Van to Triad Food Pantry

High Point University donated a van to the Triad Food Pantry, an organization that provides food around High Point to community groups. The organization will use the van for delivering food to mobile pantries around the community, loading up food from grocery stores and delivering food to residential facilities. Pictured here from left to right are Sam Carr, HPU community relations specialist; Lyndsey Ayers, HPU’s assistant vice president for University Relations; Grey Rich, an HPU student; Jo Williams, director of the Triad Food Pantry; and Dr. Bob Brown, HPU’s chairman of the Board of Trustees.
HIGH POINT, NC

