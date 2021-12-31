Donate Food, Clothing Through December At Freshfields Village

High Point University donated a van to the Triad Food Pantry, an organization that provides food around High Point to community groups. The organization will use the van for delivering food to mobile pantries around the community, loading up food from grocery stores and delivering food to residential facilities. Pictured here from left to right are Sam Carr, HPU community relations specialist; Lyndsey Ayers, HPU’s assistant vice president for University Relations; Grey Rich, an HPU student; Jo Williams, director of the Triad Food Pantry; and Dr. Bob Brown, HPU’s chairman of the Board of Trustees.
