‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2022 free live stream: How to watch Ryan Seacrest, time, channels

By Claudia Dimuro
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

STREAM LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial) US Magazine reports that this year’s shindig features some familiar faces: Billy Porter and Ciara will once again help Seacrest get the party going by hosting in different locations, with Porter in New Orleans and Ciara in Los...

CinemaBlend

Ryan Seacrest Finally Opens Up About Viral Health Scare That Happened Live On The Air

Ryan Seacrest is a man with his hands in a lot of different pots, but these days he’s trying to slow down at least a little. A year and a half ago, he was hosting an episode of American Idol when he had a health scare on live television. Fans expressed concern he might be having a stroke, and now the host of both daytime and nighttime TV, not to mention radio programming, is speaking out about what happened and the changes he's made since.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ashanti Served in Silver Boots For Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Ashanti was a vision in white and silver for her performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside rapper/singer Ja Rule. For her set, Ashanti wore a a mini white dress, with a matching fur coat and hat set and a stunning pair of thigh-high metallic silver boots. Ashanti has always been known for her shoe and style game; whether it be on the red carpet or performing on stage. The singer/songwriter has a shoe collection that boasts a wide variety of designers from Christian Louboutin to Sergio Rossi. Ashanti’s been known to rock an over-the-knee boot such as the one featured above; as well as, strappy high-heeled sandals, peep-toe pumps and a bevy of other heeled styles. With this pick, Ashanti certainly picked out the perfect pair of shoes to start off the New Year with. Try out Ashanti’s look yourself this season. Buy Now: Nine West Tacy 2 Over The Knee Boot, $168 (was $179) Buy Now: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $118.99 (was $199.50) Buy Now: Nine West Talya 3 Boot, $188.99 (was $199)  
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ciara Dances Into Spirits Business As New Part-Owner of Ten to One Rum

You’ll have to pardon Ciara if there’s added excitement in her voice. Yes, the multi-platinum artist is pumped about her new business venture with Ten To One rum, but the cause for the immediate smiles is her hometown Atlanta Braves, who are just a few days removed from winning their first World Series title in 26 years. Nearly every person connected to the city has been in a festive mood since the final out was recorded. Ciara is no different. “Go Braves, baby,” shouts Ciara. “So, I’ve never had a real job in life. When I was really young, I never...
THEATER & DANCE
Glamour

Andy Cohen Admits He Was ‘Overserved’ After Dissing Ryan Seacrest During His NYE Special

It seems Andy Cohen took a page out of his co-host Anderson Cooper's book and had a little too much to drink the night of CNN's New Year’s Eve Live special. On December 31, Cohen didn't hold back his opinions about fellow celebrity interviewer Ryan Seacrest's own New Year's Eve special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which was happening a stone's throw away from where he and Cooper were standing. (He also had a lot to say about Mayor Bill de Blasio, but that's a whole other thing.)
CELEBRITIES
Variety

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Macklemore
Travis Barker
Avril Lavigne
Person
Ll Cool J
Ciara
Ryan Seacrest
Dick Clark
Daddy Yankee
HOLAUSA

The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Chlöe Drops Out of New Year's Eve Performance in Times Square

Chlöe Bailey will no longer be performing in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. The 23-year-old “Have Mercy” singer was scheduled to be one of the headlining performers for ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast, which is airing live on Friday night.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Ryan Seacrest on last year's health scare: "I definitely knew that I needed to slow down"

Seacrest discussed with the Wall Street Journal his May 2020 health scare, in which he had trouble reading American Idol's teleprompter, exhibited slurred speech and appeared with a droopy e ye, leading to Twitter speculation that he had suffered a stroke. "I just had burnt myself out. I was absolutely beat and fatigued and just wasn't letting myself accept that. Now I do," said Seacrest, who has cut down on his jobs -- including hosting E!'s red carpet -- and added co-host Roselyn Sanchez for New Year's Rockin' Eve.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Here’s How to Stream the Performances and Festivities Online

The holidays may feel a little different this year but some traditions never change. Case in point: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with a star-studded bash spanning four locations across the country. From A-list stars and performers, to a POWERBALL million-dollar reveal, here’s what you need to know about the biggest New Year’s Eve party you’ll attend this year. When Is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve? Date, Time The 2022 edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve begins tomorrow, Friday, December 31 at 8pm ET, and with a countdown at midnight and performances...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Ryan Seacrest Talks New Year's Eve Special amid COVID Spike, Plays Coy About Girlfriend Aubrey Paige

Ryan Seacrest is gearing up to host ABC's annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest special on Friday. The televised event — which Seacrest, 47, first joined as co-host in 2006 after late radio legend Dick Clark suffered a stroke two years prior — is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. On Dec. 23, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City would proceed with doing its annual Times Square ball drop with fewer in attendance amid the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the new omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CinemaBlend

Ryan Seacrest Made Good On Plans To Slow Down And Spend Time With Family, But He’s Back To Work Just In Time For New Year’s Eve

It’s been a couple of weeks since Ryan Seacrest opened up about his career, his schedule and the viral health scare during a taping of American Idol that led to him taking a short break from his work on Live with Kelly and Ryan as well as led the popular personality to fully reevaluate where he was with his schedule and career. The oft-busy man made good on his plans to slow down in recent weeks, even posting touching moments with his family, but he’s back to work just in time for this year’s big NYE bash.
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

