‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2022 free live stream: How to watch Ryan Seacrest, time, channels

Ashanti was a vision in white and silver for her performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside rapper/singer Ja Rule. For her set, Ashanti wore a a mini white dress, with a matching fur coat and hat set and a stunning pair of thigh-high metallic silver boots. Ashanti has always been known for her shoe and style game; whether it be on the red carpet or performing on stage. The singer/songwriter has a shoe collection that boasts a wide variety of designers from Christian Louboutin to Sergio Rossi. Ashanti’s been known to rock an over-the-knee boot such as the one featured above; as well as, strappy high-heeled sandals, peep-toe pumps and a bevy of other heeled styles. With this pick, Ashanti certainly picked out the perfect pair of shoes to start off the New Year with. Try out Ashanti’s look yourself this season. Buy Now: Nine West Tacy 2 Over The Knee Boot, $168 (was $179) Buy Now: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $118.99 (was $199.50) Buy Now: Nine West Talya 3 Boot, $188.99 (was $199)

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO