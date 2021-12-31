ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana judge caught on video using racial slur resigns, says she’s ‘sorry’

 1 day ago
The Louisiana Supreme Court is currently investigating Michelle Odinet's alleged racist remarks. YouTube

A Louisiana judge who was allegedly caught on video dropping the N-word and calling a black burglar a “roach” resigned Friday, according to a report.

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet apologized and stepped down for using the “hurtful words” in footage that surfaced earlier this month, according to the local station KLFY.

“I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public’s confidence and integrity for the judiciary,” Odinet wrote in a resignation letter addressed to Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer.

“I take full responsibility for the hurtful words I used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home,” she wrote.

In the footage, Odinet can apparently be heard saying, “We have a n—–, it’s a n—–, like a roach” as she and her family watch a video of the black man trying to break into a car on her property.

Odinet — a former prosecutor for the Orleans and Lafayette Parish District Attorney’s offices — initially resisted calls to resign over the video, saying she took a “sedative” prior to the incident and has no memory of it.

On Dec. 16, she agreed to take a temporary leave without pay, and the Louisiana Supreme Court soon opened an investigation into the video.

In the footage, one of her kids can also heard saying “Mom’s yelling n—–, n—–,” according The Current, a nonprofit news outlet that first reported the racist language.

