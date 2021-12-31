Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: May return Sunday

A former NFL pro-turned-analyst has called on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to retire following the 2021 season. Cam Newton will be watching from the sidelines initially when the Carolina Panthers travel to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. The former NFL MVP hasn’t done enough to keep Sam Darnold out of the equation since returning and Matt Rhule saw enough during the USC product’s time under center against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to name him the starter.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO