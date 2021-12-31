ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders' Johnathan Hankins: May return Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hankins (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts. Hankins...

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
FanSided

Former NFL pro-turned-analyst calls on Cam Newton to retire

A former NFL pro-turned-analyst has called on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to retire following the 2021 season. Cam Newton will be watching from the sidelines initially when the Carolina Panthers travel to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. The former NFL MVP hasn’t done enough to keep Sam Darnold out of the equation since returning and Matt Rhule saw enough during the USC product’s time under center against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to name him the starter.
NFL
NBC Sports

Aldon Smith is arrested for DUI causing injury, a felony

Free-agent NFL defensive end Aldon Smith, a former top-10 pick who showed incredible potential and performance early in his career, has another off-field issue. Via TMZ.com, Smith has been arrested on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. The arrest happened on Monday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith remained...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons the Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are four reasons why they will come away with the victory. There may not be a plethora of ways to overcome a challenge as difficult as the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Las Vegas Raiders must figure out a way to carve out a victory in a matchup that could make or break their challenging 2021 season.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Tony Dungy Reveals His Choice For Next Bears' Head Coach.

There's been lots of chatter over the last couple of days regarding the Chicago Bears' next possible head coach. Of course Matt Nagy still needs to be fired first and he could always be back next year thanks to the crazy decisions in the Bears' front office that happen on a consistent basis.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Justin Jefferson Has Made the Kirk Cousins Decision More Complicated

At first blush, it seems like Justin Jefferson’s continued ascendance means that the Minnesota Vikings will have to move on from Kirk Cousins. The maligned quarterback is on the wrong side of 30. He has only one playoff win to his name since signing the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history four years ago. And it feels wrong to pair the league’s most staid quarterback with Minnesota’s most exciting receiver this side of Randy Moss.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL

