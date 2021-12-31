ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Plan for rain, possible severe storms to start 2022 in East Tennessee

By Tyler Whetstone, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvHi2_0da6hi0W00

Your New Year’s Eve party will be a soggy affair as rain moves into the Knoxville area Friday night and into Saturday morning, but the greatest threat for severe weather will be Saturday night.

The continued warm temperatures will bring strong to severe storms with potentially damaging wind gusts Saturday, with storms expected to come through between 7 p.m. and midnight, according to meteorologist Derek Eisentrout of the National Weather Service in Morristown.

A tornado threat is possible in and around Chattanooga, though the likelihood is small, he said.

“Saturday evening will be a time to stay weather-aware and be prepared for warnings," according to a Friday morning National Weather Service report.

Beyond Saturday, temperatures will drop considerably Sunday and some areas, particularly in the mountains and other higher elevation spots north of Knoxville, could see snow accumulation. There could be snow showers here, but it’s unlikely to stick, Eisentrout said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Morristown, TN
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Severe Weather#Tornado#Extreme Weather
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

523
Followers
574
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy