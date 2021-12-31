ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

City of Spokane extends operation of temporary warming shelter during arctic blast

By Olivia Roberts
 1 day ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is extending the operation of a temporary, short-term warming shelter until January 9.

The City said the extension will allow for the additional enhancements to the permanent shelter system to be completed.

City leaders, in partnership with the Public Facilities District and The Guardians Foundation, created a temporary 24-hour drop-in center on December 26 ahead of the arctic blast.

The City is also working to expand and standardize check-in times, create additional space and capacity within the permanent sheltering system and add more transportation options to and between shelters.

An average of about 150 people a day have utilized the temporary shelter at the Convention Center since it opened. It is now scheduled to close on January 9 at 8 a.m.

The Spokane Fire Department will continue wellness checks of vulnerable people throughout the community who are out in the weather. The Spokane fire and police departments have also been handing out bus passes to help individuals get to shelters.

PAST COVERAGE: ‘Vital part of saving lives’: Spokane warming center opens as temperatures drop

RELATED: City of Spokane says more blankets are needed at temporary warming center

MORE: ‘I’d rather die’: Some people without homes chose not to go to the warming center

