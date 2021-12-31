ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HmKD_0da6hgF400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYw6c_0da6hgF400

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) dropped 0.88% to $336.32 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $13.35 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 0.35% to $177.57, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) fell 0.92% to $2,897.04, and SAP SE ADR (SAP) fell 0.21% to $140.11. Trading volume (17.8 M) remained 8.5 million below its 50-day average volume of 26.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corp#Stock#The Stock Market#Sap Se#Msft#Apple Inc#Aapl#Alphabet Inc#Cl A#Sap Se Adr#M Editor#Automated Insights#Factset
Benzinga

This FAANG Stock Emerged As The Winner For 2021 — And It Isn't Apple

The FAANGs, which command a combined market capitalization of a whopping $7.8 trillion, are five high-profile companies that dominate the U.S. tech sector. The acronym stands for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG).
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Big Stock Market Predictions for 2022

Value stocks haven't been the best place to keep your money in recent years, and the Federal Reserve seems to think it will be able to get inflation under control rather quickly. But in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 13, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel discusses why he thinks inflation might stick around for a while and value stocks could finally have their time to shine in 2022.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

12 TOP Stocks to Buy Now in January 2022! (2022 High Growth)

The New Year is here, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now for 2022?" I've got you covered. Today, I am bringing you 12 stock picks for 2022 and the next decade. I am providing a variety of secular growth trends to consider, from cloud services, cybersecurity, and electric vehicles to metaverse, artificial intelligence, fintech, big data analytics, and more!
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you buy Apple stock as it approaches the $3T market cap?

Apple shares on Friday edged slightly lower despite topping China smartphone sales for the 2nd month in a row. The stock is now up nearly 38% this year and only $80 million from a $3T market cap. Shares trade at reasonable P/E ratios whilst offering exciting growth prospects. On Friday,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 68% That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar in 2022

Offerpad is projected to grow revenue at a compound annual rate of 82% by the end of 2022. It's making more gross profit per home sold than competitor Zillow did at its peak. One Wall Street firm predicts a stock-price surge in 2022. Let's be clear: Any stock that collapses...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

66K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy