Netflix Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

 1 day ago

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slipped 1.58% to $602.44 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. Netflix Inc. closed $98.55 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) fell 1.14% to $3,334.34, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) fell 0.67% to $154.89, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) fell 0.51% to $50.33. Trading volume (2.0 M) remained 1.1 million below its 50-day average volume of 3.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
This FAANG Stock Emerged As The Winner For 2021 — And It Isn't Apple

The FAANGs, which command a combined market capitalization of a whopping $7.8 trillion, are five high-profile companies that dominate the U.S. tech sector. The acronym stands for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG).
12 TOP Stocks to Buy Now in January 2022! (2022 High Growth)

The New Year is here, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now for 2022?" I've got you covered. Today, I am bringing you 12 stock picks for 2022 and the next decade. I am providing a variety of secular growth trends to consider, from cloud services, cybersecurity, and electric vehicles to metaverse, artificial intelligence, fintech, big data analytics, and more!
LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks ring out 2021 on a quiet note

Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS RING OUT 2021 ON A QUIET NOTE (1604 EST/2104 GMT) Wall Street major indexes ended modestly red in light trading on...
Can the 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks Rebound in 2022?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a pretty good year, rising about 18.75% in 2021. The recent run to record highs certainly helped its year-end tally. While better than its long-term average, the index lagged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which climbed 27.1% and 22% this year, respectively. The Dow...
Stocks close lower in muted trade, end close to records

U.S. stocks lost steam in a lackluster trading session on Friday, as major indexes closed the last day of 2021 marginally lower, but still within striking distance of record highs made during a banner year. The S&P 500 treaded water during the session but closed out 2021 up 27%, marking...
MarketWatch List of Top 2022 Stocks Includes T-Mobile, GM

It also includes Electronic Arts, Ziff Davis, Callaway Golf, Sunrun, Lending Tree, James River and Celsius Holdings. MarketWatch has put together a list of top stocks from the S&P 500 index, the S&P 400 Mid Cap and the S&P Small Cap 600. The indices were first filtered for stocks rated...
