Netflix Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slipped 1.58% to $602.44 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. Netflix Inc. closed $98.55 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) fell 1.14% to $3,334.34, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) fell 0.67% to $154.89, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) fell 0.51% to $50.33. Trading volume (2.0 M) remained 1.1 million below its 50-day average volume of 3.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.