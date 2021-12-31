11 Cares sponsor Clearview Federal Credit Union donates $20,000 to local charities

WPXI Clearview Federal Credit Union Clearview Federal Credit Union recently donated $20,000 among southwestern Pennsylvania charities for a holiday giving program. (Submitted)

PITTSBURGH — Clearview Federal Credit Union recently donated $20,000 among southwestern Pennsylvania charities for a holiday giving program.

The organizations impacted through this year’s holiday giving program were: Adoption Connection, The Lighthouse Foundation, Familylinks and Operation Troop Appreciation.

At each charity, members of the Executive Leadership Team presented a $2,500 donation. In addition, they delivered gifts based upon the needs of each organization to include: duffel bags and toys for 100 children in the foster care system at Adoption Connection, 500 toys to the Lighthouse Foundation’s annual Toy Shoppe, 150 winter coats and hats to support Familylinks clients throughout the winter, and home care items to support over 100 veterans and active military at Operation Troop Appreciation.

The donations were delivered during the first two weeks of December by members of Clearview’s Executive Leadership Team as part of the Clearview Cares initiative.

Clearview employees supported the holiday giving program by volunteering nearly 100 hours of their time to shop for all of the items that were delivered. The holiday giving initiative reflects Clearview’s vision of helping people to enjoy a better life.

Clearview Federal Credit Union is an 11 Cares sponsor.

