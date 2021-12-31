Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Friday, underperforms market

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 0.92% to $2,897.04 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $122.29 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 0.35% to $177.57, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) fell 0.88% to $336.32, and Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) fell 2.33% to $336.35. Trading volume (879,343) remained 657,221 below its 50-day average volume of 1.5 M.

