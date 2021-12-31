Apple Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) slipped 0.35% to $177.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Apple Inc. closed $4.56 below its 52-week high ($182.13), which the company reached on December 13th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) fell 0.88% to $336.32, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) fell 0.92% to $2,897.04, and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) fell 0.19% to $133.66. Trading volume (61.6 M) remained 30.1 million below its 50-day average volume of 91.7 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.