ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscars 2022: Best Documentary Shorts Predictions

By Jude Dry
IndieWire
IndieWire
 1 day ago

As always, this year’s Oscars shortlist for documentary short subject is a compelling roster of incisive journalistic portraits of urgent world issues. Topics covered this year include immigration, homelessness, civil rights, and the January 6 insurrection. Awards dominator Netflix came out ahead, with four films on the list: “Audible,” Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis,” “Lead Me Home,” and “Three Songs for Benazir.”

“Audible” follows a deaf high school athlete throughout his senior year, and is executive produced by Peter Berg and deaf actor and model Nyle DiMarco. One can always count on at least one Holocaust film to make the cut, and this year’s is “Camp Confidential,” about Jewish-Americans who worked as Army translators and hosts for Nazi scientists. Netflix also has “Lead Me Home,” a cinematic portrait of homelessness on the West Coast, and “Three Songs for Benazir,” about an Afghani refugee living in a displaced persons camp in Kabul.

As online distribution remains one of the best ways to get eyes on a short film, both The New Yorker and The New York Times have steadily become influential in the short film space. With six shortlisted films across the three shorts categories, The New Yorker has two documentary contenders: “A Broken House,” which follows a Syrian artist reimagining the home he cannot visit, and “Águilas,” which follows a volunteer group that searches for migrants who go missing crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

In “Day of Rage,” The Times cut together thousands of cellphone videos, police body cam recordings, and internal police audio to piece together the January 6 attack on the capitol. With over 6 million views online, “Day of Rage” goes into voting with some of the strongest name recognition for which any short film could hope. The paper’s documentary arm Op-Docs also made the cut with a considerably more uplifting story: “The Queen of Basketball” tells the story of Lusia “Lucy” Harris, the first and only woman to be drafted in the N.B.A. From director Ben Proudfoot (a nominee in the category last year for “A Concerto Is a Conversation”) and with Shaquille O’Neal as an executive producer, the film has strong chances as well.

Founded by Laura Poitras and Charlotte Cook, independent studio Field of Vision is also a power player in the documentary sphere, for both features and shorts. This year it has “The Facility,” a powerful real-time chronicle of life in an immigration detention facility during the pandemic. Oscar-winning “Citizenfour” director Poitras also has a new film of her own in contention, “Terror Contagion,” which exposes the activities of private Israeli company NSO, the developer of a spyware program that has been used by various governments to track journalists and human rights advocates.

Listed in alphabetical order. No film will be considered a frontrunner until we have seen it.

Frontrunners
“Audible”
“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”
“Day of Rage”
“The Queen of Basketball”
“Terror Contagion”

Contenders
“Águilas”
“A Broken House”
“Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker”
“The Facility”
“Lead Me Home”
“Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day”
“Sophie & the Baron”
“Takeover”
“Three Songs for Benazir”
“When We Were Bullies”

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Elijah Wood Says ‘LOTR’ Couldn’t Be Made the Same in 2021: ‘There Was Less Scrutiny on Films’

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” celebrates its 20th anniversary this season, and the milestone has brought a bevy of oral histories and look-backs with key cast members and filmmakers. What’s clear is that a trilogy of such scale — filming in New Zealand on a combined production budget of $281 million across the three films — couldn’t be made the same way in 2021, when nothing cinematic is sacred on the internet. In a recent sitdown with the New York Times, “Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood echoed that sentiment while reflecting on his time...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Will Land a Best Actress Oscar Slot, Not for the Last Time — Here’s Why

Actors love “House of Gucci.” That was clear at a recent Academy Museum screening packed with Screen Actors Guild members. As the credits rolled, they cheered lustily for scene-stealers Lady Gaga and Jared Leto. Count on those two Oscar nominations, at least, for the Ridley Scott fashion murder saga, the rare pandemic adult drama to score both decent reviews (Metascore: 59) and box office ($106 million worldwide) for MGM/UA. Lady Gaga has transferred her canny pop-star aura to movies and delivered on the publicity trail with a non-stop barrage of breathy interviews revealing her degree of commitment to her craft. No...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Berg
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Laura Poitras
Person
Nyle Dimarco
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
Complex

The 10 Most Watched Netflix Movies of All Time

Netflix has drastically changed the way people consume movies and television. Millions of moviegoers still continue to head to the theaters week after week to watch Hollywood’s newest offerings, but there are plenty of viewers who are opting for at-home entertainment instead. The streaming service’s exponential growth in the past 15 years means that the world’s biggest stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Robert De Niro have all jumped on board to produce movies with the popular streaming service like Red Notice, Bird Box, and The Irishman. Together, they have brought hundreds of millions of viewers to the platform.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Jewish Americans#Nazi#Afghani#The New Yorker#The New York Times#Syrian#Op Docs
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
Insider

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Penélope Cruz Paints the Town Red for MoMA Film Benefit

Penélope Cruz, decked in red, was the honoree at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit this week, when the proceedings returned to in-person attendance for eye-grabbing stars of the silver screen. Chanel, for which Cruz has been a brand ambassador since 2018, collaborated with MoMA on the event to raise money for MoMA’s Department of Film, which dates back to 1935 and cares for more than 30,000 films and 1.5 million film stills. The gala featured tributes to Cruz delivered by Rebecca Hall, Rosalía, Ricky Martin, and MoMA’s chief curator of film, Rajendra Roy, along with pre-recorded tributes from...
MOVIES
Popculture

Another Massive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movie Is Blowing up on Netflix

Netflix subscribers aren't done showing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson some love. Just weeks after his star-studded, action-packed film Red Notice soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, another Johnson-led film is making an impression. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the larger Fast & Furious franchise, has climbed to the top Global Top 10 films.
MOVIES
NME

The 10 best horror films of 2021

Horror is as durable a genre as exists in moviemaking. Come rain, shine or real-life pandemic, humans loves being scared. And yet with the world outside the multiplex seeming increasingly unhinged, you might suspect that film fans would be wanting to seek their movie thrills from sources less disturbing or more hopeful. On the evidence of 2021, however, this hunch would be very wrong.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Meryl Streep ‘Forgot How to Act’ While Filming ‘Don’t Look Up’ in Lockdown: ‘I Just Lost It’

Burnout and disassociation were very real things for everybody during the deep days of lockdown, and that includes actor Meryl Streep. Her first time back on a set following the onset of COVID-19 back in early 2020 was for Adam McKay’s star-studded Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up,” which was supposed to begin filming in April 2020 before being pushed to November of last year. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Streep said she temporarily “forgot how to act” when it was time to show up for production, which took place throughout the Northeast. In the film, she plays flippant United States President Janie...
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Bubbleblabber’s Definitive Top Ten Adult Animation Films Of 2021 (Domestic)

Certainly, many of you are reading this review to see if it is even worth watching this film about an outdated superhero team. I know, because I too felt like this was probably a DCAU feature that could easily be skipped. But I am so glad that I didn’t, as this is one of the strongest movies to come out of DC that didn’t involve the Dark Knight. As shocking as that may sound, watch and find out for yourself. This film will pleasantly surprise you.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 15 Best Marlon Brando Movies Ranked

Widely considered to be one of — if not the — greatest actors of all time, Marlon Brando's career spanned more than six decades and left an indelible impact on cinema. Across the nearly 50 films he made, Brando was nominated for eight Oscars and won two, first in 1955 for "On the Waterfront" and again in 1973 for his most famous role in "The Godfather."
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy