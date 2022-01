CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson issued a letter Friday to all Clevelanders. In it he thanks city residents for working alongside him for more than three decades while he was a member and president of City Council and four-term mayor, citing projects such as the Cleveland Plan and Higher Education Compact, investments in capital improvements and private development throughout the city and work with partners to address gun and youth violence.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO