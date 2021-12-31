Suspects wanted in I.E. armed robberies arrested in Santa Ana
Two men wanted in a series of armed robberies in the Inland Empire were arrested in Santa Ana Thursday night.
The suspects may be linked to more than a dozen recent incidents in the region.
Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 31, 2021.
