Santa Ana, CA

Suspects wanted in I.E. armed robberies arrested in Santa Ana

By Shelby Nelson
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

Two men wanted in a series of armed robberies in the Inland Empire were arrested in Santa Ana Thursday night.

The suspects may be linked to more than a dozen recent incidents in the region.

Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 31, 2021.

