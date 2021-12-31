ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Despite state guidance, LHSAA leaves future of winter sports in hands of schools

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxOsD_0da6fV7r00

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO ) — The Louisiana High School Athletics Association (LHSAA) announced Thursday that it would not suspend extracurricular activities, despite a recommendation issued by the state health department earlier that day.

Instead, LHSAA has left it up to schools to decide whether they want to cancel competitions.

On Thursday morning, the Louisiana Department of Health contacted LHSAA officials, advising them to pause high school sports in light of increasing COVID-19 cases.

However, LHSAA announced later that day that it would leave that decision to school districts, giving them a chance to opt out of their seasons.

For schools that decide to opt out of sports, games will be documented as canceled with no power points awarded. Additionally, their decision will stay in place until the governor or health department deems it safe to continue with sports.

Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic returns

Schools that decide to move forward with extracurricular activities will continue with their winter sports schedules. However, if the school is unable to compete due to COVID-19 reasons, LHSAA says the game will be recorded as a forfeit, and powerpoints (if applicable) will be awarded.

A statement issued by LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine further discussed the decision, saying:

“I have the utmost confidence that all our association membership is doing what is acceptable and right for their respective communities. This I know because you have all proven it throughout this entire COVID-19 continued disruption and challenges.”

Read the entire recommendation by LDH, along with LHSAA’s statement here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhsaa#Highschool#Ldh
WGNO

Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic returns

The Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic returns to the Alario Center January 5th thru the 8th. The 11th annual event returns after a one-year hiatus due to Covid 19. Here is a statement from the organizers of the event, Friends of Prep Sports LLC, in regards to health and safety protocols at this year’s […]
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WGNO

Repeat or revenge: Alabama vs. Georgia, again, for CFP title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Alabama has a chance to repeat. Georgia has a chance for revenge. The rematch is set, and it’ll decide the College Football Playoff national championship. After a pair of easy wins in the semifinals on Friday night, the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs — the only two teams to be […]
ALABAMA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy