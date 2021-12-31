ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Should You Add CNO Financial (CNO) to Your Portfolio?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO will continue to gain traction from its cost-cutting measures, solid investments in cutting-edge technology and strategic initiatives. This multiline insurer also boasts an impressive capital and investment portfolio.
CNO has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move 2% and 0.9% north over the past 60 days.
CNO Financial’s earnings even managed to beat estimates in three of its trailing four quarters (while missing the mark in one), the average beat being 13.2%.
Now let’s see what makes this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company an investor favorite.
CNO Financial is a top-tier holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States, which develops, administers and markets supplemental health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products.
In the third quarter of 2021, its sales surpassed the pre-pandemic levels in several areas. CNO Financial’s Worksite division is well-poised for growth on higher sales. It is steadily gaining from its healthy revenue stream, deferred care across its health lines and strong alternative investment performances.
CNO is also taking cost-curbing initiatives. In 2019 and 2020, benefits and expenses decreased 18.3% and 7.1%, respectively, year over year. Despite expenses increasing in the first nine months of 2021, we expect the same to reduce on the back of its measures. This, in turn, is likely to aid margins.
It invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity as well as sales and advertising. This, in turn, is expected to enrich its online customer experience and enhance lead productivity, which is its priority. CNO also introduced its digital health insurance marketplace myHealthPolicy.com, which is likely to strengthen its presence in the online health insurance market. With added technology, CNO Financial has access to employer partners as well.
Earlier this year, CNO Financial closed the DirectPath buyout to boost its portfolio in the Worksite division. The acquisition was made with the expectations of boosting CNO’s best-in-class benefits management services and enhancing its enrollment capabilities.
This currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player has been raising its quarterly dividend since 2013. It also deploys capital to share repurchase programs. CNO Financial returned $131.3 million to its shareholders through a combination of share buybacks and dividends in the third quarter. In May this year, management increased its dividend by 8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Further Upside Left?

CNO Financial is also poised for long-term growth on the back of a solid alternative investment performance, product and service launches, and strong contributions from its Consumer Division.
The stock carries a VGM Score of B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum with the score being a weighted combination of all three factors.
Shares of CNO have gained 8.5% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry 's growth of 4.1%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVqz3_0da6fLXp00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the insurance space are Aflac Incorporated AFL , Old Republic International Corporation ORI and Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF . While ORI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AFL and BHF hold a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Aflac is a general business holding company that oversees the operations of its subsidiaries by providing management services and making capital available. AFL came up with a trailing four-quarter surprise of 18.3%, on average.
Old Republic International Corporation is an insurance holding firm. Its subsidiaries actively market, underwrite and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages, mainly in the general and title insurance fields. ORI’s earnings managed to surpass estimates in all its trailing four quarters, the average being 54.6%.
Brighthouse Financial is a holding organization formed to own the legal entities that historically operated a substantial portion of the former Retail segment of MetLife, Inc. BHF delivered a trailing four-quarter surprise of 67.6%, on average.
Shares of AFL, ORI and BHF have gained 31.7%, 24.8% and 43.8% each in the past year.


Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Be First To New Top 10 Stocks >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cno#Aflac Incorporated#Cno Financial#Cno Financial S Worksite
Entrepreneur

Key Reasons Why Hold-Strategy is Apt for the CSX Stock Now

CSX Corporation CSX is benefiting from a healthy freight environment even as supply chain disruptions hurt its operations. The company also has an impressive track record of consistently rewarding its shareholders. Thanks to strong freight demand, CSX is seeing growth across all its businesses. In the first nine months of...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Reasons to Bet on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN is a staffing services provider that has performed brilliantly over the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you have not taken advantage of the share-price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Entrepreneur

3 Reasons to Add McKesson (MCK) Stock to Your Portfolio

McKesson Corporation MCK has been gaining on the back of its robust Biologics business. A solid second-quarter fiscal 2022 performance, along with its strategic deals, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and weaker generic pharmaceutical pricing trends persist. Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

What Every Investor Should Know Going Into 2022

The last several years can truly be called the golden years for investors. We are in the midst of a historic bull run with the S&P 500 experiencing total returns of 31.49%, 18.4%, and 29.57% (estimated for 2021) in each of the past three years, respectively. Looking at those numbers,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are Investors Undervaluing These Consumer Discretionary Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

The market expects SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are These Finance Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy