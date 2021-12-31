Burchfield Penny Art Center shutting down operations through Jan. 20

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Burchfield Penny Art Center at SUNY Buffalo State announced on Friday it is shutting down operations for a few weeks due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The shut down of the Burchfield Penny will take effect on Saturday, Jan. 1 and last through Thursday, Jan. 20. Many other museums, galleries, and heritage sites across the country have already closed early for the holiday season due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"The difficult decision to close is because of Western New York region's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 earlier this week, the fourth-highest number of New York regions," said Burchfield Penney interim director Scott Propeack in a statement. "The safety of staff and visitors must always come first."

The Burchfield Penney will continue to offer digital programming on their website, as well as other interactions on its social media channels and bi-weekly e-newsletter.