Body found after fire at vacant Lamont restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was found inside a vacant Lamont restaurant after a fire broke out Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Casa Lopez restaurant at 4:05 a.m. and found flames erupting from the top floor, according to Kern County Fire Department. Crews knocked down the blaze and discovered the body during a secondary search of the building.

Transients had been staying at the empty building at 8001 Panama Road the past few months, firefighters said.

An investigation is ongoing.

