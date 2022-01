The Boston Celtics mauled the shorthanded Phoenix Suns in Beantown Friday, in what was arguably the low point of the Suns’ season so far. Other than a couple of individual performances, there wasn’t much to celebrate in the building where Devin Booker has historically had some pretty good games. The Suns fell behind in the latter part of the first quarter with some horrendous shooting, and never could climb out of the hole that only got worse in the second quarter. The final score didn’t look embarassing thanks to a strong effort in the final frame, but the game was a good old-fashioned blowout at one point, with the Celtics leading by 30.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO