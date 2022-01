GeoCultura is pleased to announce the launch of our new travel company with a range of unique tours that focus on geology and culture and the links between the two. Our tours are an exciting new take on the traditional ‘geology field trip’ and combine the awe-inspiring scenery of important geological sites with the best that local culture and hospitality have to offer. They will appeal to the educated and the curious – people who wish to learn more about the world in which we live, while in the company of leading experts in the field of geology and with talks from local guides and historians.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO