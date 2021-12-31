ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brits barred from transiting France by road

travelmole.com
 2 days ago

Motorists travelling from the UK cannot transit through France by car to another EU country,...

www.travelmole.com

Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
Albany Herald

How Omicron is hitting travel to Europe

Several European countries have been forced into lockdown over the past few days as the highly-contagious Omicron variant continues to spread at an alarming rate. As more and more restrictions are brought in, travel to and across Europe is becoming increasingly difficult for tourists, particularly those from the UK, where cases have skyrocketed.
France
Belgium
Europe
The Independent

Brexit forces British student to spend Christmas and New Year in Madrid

A British student is spending the festive season in Spain rather than with family – because Spanish red tape combined with Brexit means she cannot leave the country while her visa is processed.Lucy Taylor, 21, from East Sussex, is a Warwick University student on her year abroad. Until 2021 she would have been able to spend the academic year in Spain without formality.But since the Brexit transition phase ended a year ago, British students require visas to study in any of the 27 European Union nations.Ms Taylor applied for her visa for Spain in June – one of a mountain...
Shropshire Star

France suspends travel ban for Britons driving across France

UK nationals are again allowed to pass through France to return home to EU countries. UK nationals will be able to pass through France as they return home to EU countries. France has suspended a travel ban on British people returning to their homes in the EU after spending Christmas with friends and relatives in the UK.
The Independent

France sets grim record of more than 200,000 Covid cases in a day

France is seeing a “tsunami” of COVID-19 infections, with 208,000 cases reported over the past 24 hours, a new national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.“This means that 24 hours a day, day and night, every second in our country, two French people are diagnosed positive,” Veran said. “We have never experienced such a situation,” he said, describing the increase in cases as “dizzying”.The situation in French hospitals was already worrying because of the Delta variant, Veran said, with Omicron yet to have an impact, something he said would eventually happen.“We have two enemies,” he said,...
Reuters

France sixth country with more than 10 mln COVID infections

PARIS, Jan 1 (Reuters) - France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday. French health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in...
Indy100

Eurotunnel Covid warning calling Brits '3rd country citizens' sparks fresh Brexit debate

Confusion has erupted over a tweet posted by Eurotunnel telling Brits who live in the EU that they can no longer travel through France because of new Covid restrictions. On Wednesday Eurotunnel posted an urgent warning on Twitter telling Brits that “unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU.”
The Independent

Ghent city guide: where to eat, drink and stay in Belgium's underrated, veggie-friendly city

A recent shift in the way we see the world means conscious travellers are more likely than ever to pass up capitals and even second cities – for all their allure – in favour of less tourist-trodden and more sustainable spots, or charming towns you can reach without flying. In Belgium, Ghent scores the hat-trick by being sibling to more-trodden Brussels and Antwerp, being less than three hours by train from London, and having a centre that’s been car-free since 2017 - making it a thoroughly modern break for 2022.The River Leie splits the city like a wishbone just beyond...
