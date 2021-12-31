ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hughes' second goal gives Devils' wild OT win over Oilers

By TOM CANAVAN
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, N.J. (AP) — If the New Jersey Devis are going to make a playoff push after a poor start, they are going to need Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier and some of their other stars to pick up their games. They did against against Edmonton on Friday...

WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
NHL

Hughes scores three points, lifts Devils past Oilers in OT

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes scored at 2:55 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 6-5 victory against the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center on Friday. "I kind of shot it through the screen, through [Connor McDavid's] legs, and once I got around him, I saw the puck trickled in," Hughes said. "We were pretty pumped up."
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Devils 6, Oilers 5 (OT)

NEWARK, NJ - It was one of the year's best games on the final day of the calendar. Jack Hughes scored the game-winner in overtime for the New Jersey Devils, squeaking the decisive action through netminder Mike Smith 2:55 into extra time to condemn the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-5 defeat in a New Year's Eve thriller at the Prudential Center.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers run out of comebacks in wild offence-first loss to Devils

These 6-5 games are fun, even if your team doesn’t win them. Hey — you can always say, “Scoring five goals on the road is pretty good. That was fun.”. But allowing six to the New Jersey Devils to lose 6-5 in overtime? Does an Oilers fan gnash their teeth or shrug their shoulders?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Multiple Comebacks Come Up Short in OT Loss to Devils

Whether the Edmonton Oilers won or lost their afternoon game against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, nobody was going to knock them on their effort. They eventually lost by a score of 6-5 in overtime after erasing four deficits throughout the game. The game started with three goals in...
NHL
Person
Nico Hischier
Person
Yegor Sharangovich
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Janne Kuokkanen
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Lindy Ruff
Person
Devin Shore
Person
Kailer Yamamoto
CharlotteObserver.com

Dobson scores in OT to give Islanders 3-2 win over Oilers

Noah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, who got their first win beyond regulation this season after losing the first six. Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots to help New York improve to 3-0-1 in the last four games overall, and 4-0-1 at home after losing the first seven (0-5-2) at the new $1.1 billion UBS Arena.
NHL
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From Devils’ Thrilling 6-5 Win vs. the Oilers

After an impressive 4-3 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday evening, the New Jersey Devils closed out the calendar year 2021 with a thrilling 6-5 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers yesterday afternoon at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Here are five takeaways as the Devils look to keep the good vibes flowing into the new year.
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Devils

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers visit the Devils in a matinee matchup on New Year's Eve. The Edmonton Oilers play the first game of a back-to-back on Friday, facing the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on New Year's Eve. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 31.0 Wrap Up: Oilers find new and creative ways to lose, fall 6-5 to the Devils in OT

I don’t know about you fine folks, but I am a huge fan of a Saturday matinee. Not only does a morning game give me an excuse to crack a morning NationBeer — we all know that hockey is better with beers — but it also affords us all the rest of our day to heap praise on the boys when they win or recover from the anger that comes with a loss. Either way, it’s always nice to wake up and get a little chunk of business out of the way. As for matching up against the Devils, I absolutely felt like this was a game that the Oilers needed to win because they were coming into this thing as healthy as they’ve been all season and New Jersey is generally a dumpster fire at best, making these two points extremely important. Though, after the wild, goaltending is optional start that saw the Devils take the lead three separate times, I will readily admit that I lost all confidence in trying to predict how this thing would turn out. By no means were the Oilers out of it, but would they be able to settle down defensively and get the goaltending they needed to complete the comeback?
NHL
#Oilers#The Devils#Ap#The New Jersey Devis
allaboutthejersey.com

Against All Odds: New Jersey Devils Fight Off Edmonton Oilers in 6-5 Overtime Win

Mike Smith deflected an early shot from Jack Hughes high, after Jesper Bratt picked up the puck in the neutral zone and had a two-on-one just 20 seconds into the game. Smith got the glove on it. With the fourth line then on against the McDavid line, Mackenzie Blackwood had to make a big save on Jesse Puljujarvi. Marian Studenic soon after took the puck down the length of the ice, drawing a penalty as he drove the net.
NHL
WGR550

Vinnie Hinostroza with Sabres testing Thursday morning

Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was with the team in New York on Thursday and did test with the team. It’s not known if he accompanied the team to Boston, where they’ll play New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. EST. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
markerzone.com

DEVILS-OILERS GAME STOPPED 10 MINUTES FOR GOAL REVIEW; GOAL WAS NOT REVIEWABLE

This is the kind of thing that makes people hate the coach's challenge. In this third period of Friday's game between the New jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers, Kailer Yamamoto scored in the third period to give Edmonton a 5-4 lead. However, the Devils attempted to challenge the goal, saying...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Golden Knights, Bruins, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is chatter about goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, but one scribe doesn’t expect to see the netminder get traded. Max Pacioretty’s successful wrist surgery still puts the player out indefinitely. What does that mean regarding an inevitable trade to clear salary-cap space? There is speculation Tuukka Rask has reached an agreement with the Boston Bruins and what will the Carolina Hurricanes do about a Jesperi Kotkaniemi extension?
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL

