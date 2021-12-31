There’s a new twist to law enforcement’s traditional New Year’s Eve advice

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The message that law enforcers have been imparting for years on this night is “Don’t Drink And Drive”, but these days that message has some added twists.

First of all, here’s what troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be looking for on Friday night.

Aggressive driving.

They say that’s a major sign of someone impaired behind the wheel.

Slow driving or slow reaction time is a sign of drugged driving.

Years ago, New Year’s Eve was a notorious night on the roads. These days, they say, not so much.

New Year’s Eve is not as busy as some may think. There are responsible drivers out there and we’re out in full force during that time frame. I think over the years, with the amount of enforcement efforts we’ve taken against impaired driving, that people now have designated drivers to get to and from their celebrations. Sgt. Brian McFarland, Ohio State Highway Patrol’s St. Clairsville Post

Sgt. McFarland said among those impaired drivers, they are seeing less alcohol use and more drug use.

New Year’s Eve just isn’t the impaired driving night it used to be, so what is the new night when they arrest the most drivers under the influence?

That’s the night before Thanksgiving.

