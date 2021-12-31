ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Malu Trevejo under fire after fans accuse her of lip syncing racial slur

dexerto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTikToker and singer Malu Trevejo drew criticism from fans after they claimed she mouthed a racial slur in a recent video. Malu Trevejo posted a TikTok on December 30 which drew in some extra attention from her followers and fans on the app. The video is of her lip-syncing...

www.dexerto.com

Mashed

TikTok Is Freaking Out Over Nicki Minaj's Shrimp Fried Rice

Open up the menu at any Chinese restaurant and you'll likely find an entire section devoted to fried rice. Chicken fried rice, pork fried rice, veggie fried rice — there are tons of variations of the popular order. The dish typically consists of white rice that's (of course) fried with a type of protein such as eggs, and chunks of vegetables. According to Master Class, it started back in sixth-century China as a way to use up leftover rice and has since become a staple main course.
Reality Tea

Heather Chase Apologizes For Using Racial Slurs On Below Deck

I don’t even really have to say this, but we all know reality TV is far from perfect. The crazy lives of the characters on shows we  watch, whether it’s the wealthy and dramatic on Real Housewives or the yachting crew on Below Deck, are entertaining. But there’s a pretty fine line when it comes […] The post Heather Chase Apologizes For Using Racial Slurs On Below Deck appeared first on Reality Tea.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Responds To "RHOP" Star Mia Thornton After Gifting Cast's Kids With Gucci

After it was suggested that Nicki Minaj shaded one of the Real Housewives of Potomac cast members, the rapper quickly stepped forward with an explanation. We previously reported on Nicki sending holiday gifts to the children of the cast of RHOP including Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, and Robyn Dixon. It seems that Nicki went wild at the Gucci store and purchased luxury presents for the youngins.
Nicki Minaj
Malu Trevejo
Travis Scott
CinemaBlend

Below Deck Stars Speak Out After On-Screen Dispute Over Racial Slur

Season 9 of Below Deck has been, for the most part, typical Bravo fare. Captain Lee is grumpy, some of the crew are relatively “green” to yachting, and there's been a number of interesting boatmances. (Spoiler alert, one boatmance in particular doesn't have much of a future.) But the tone of the show got considerably more serious recently after an on-screen dispute took place between Heather Chase and Rayna Lindsey over the use of a racial slur. Now the two co-stars are speaking out publicly in the wake of the controversy.
Bossip

Really??? TLC’s T-Boz Said A Nicki Minaj Hatin’ Hacker Left THIS Shady Comment From Her Instagram Account, Barbz Blast Her

It's been a while since TLC singer T-Boz has made headlines, but alas the 51-year-old icon ruffled feathers last night after a mysterious comment from her page landed on blogs. The controversy sparked after someone from her official Instagram account left a seemingly shady comment about rapper Nicki Minaj under a video with Cardi B.
NME

HYBE trainee apologies after backlash over “provocative” rap verse

A trainee under HYBE Labels, home to BTS, has issued an apology over a “provocative” rap verse that has garnered backlash. The trainee, known as Leo, was introduced by HYBE earlier this year as one of six members of the upcoming boyband currently known as Trainee A. Notably, Leo had also appeared in the music video for BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance’ earlier this year.
Life and Style Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Fears for Family’s Safety After Filing Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who came to her home multiple times amid her second pregnancy, Life & Style can confirm. “I have suffered and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Jenner, 24, said in the court documents obtained by Life & Style, adding that she is “fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”
HuffingtonPost

Judge Resigns Over Racist Home Video Capturing N-Word Use

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet resigned Friday, weeks after a video surfaced that depicted her using racist remarks as she and her family watched security footage of an attempted burglary at their home. “I take full responsibility for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the...
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school. The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
