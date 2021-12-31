ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

Police asking for public’s help to identify suspect in murder of 18-year-old in Griffin

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNCa5_0da6aOId00
Griffin police need help identifying car

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who shot and killed an 18-year-old early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to the shooting on the 400 block of North 9th Street around 2 a.m. They found Paris Bernard Thompson at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a photo of a car that the victim was riding in.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators said the car is a 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion, SE.

Anyone with information is asked to call R.B. Powell at 470-771-3097 or email rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police looking for missing 12-year-old in Adairsville

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — The Adairsville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lavin Holloway has been missing since Friday night. He was last seen at 20 Magnolia Place around 7:45 p.m. He was wearing blue shorts, a gray sweatshirt and bright orange shoes.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

4 people shot, 1 killed in Auburn incident

AUBURN, Ga. — Auburn police found one person dead and three others shot when they were called to a home around noon Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said that a man appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. One woman...
AUBURN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Griffin, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Griffin, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Tv News#Paris#Griffin Police#Wsb Tv News#Ford Fusion#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 injured after car crashes into pole in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Greene County crews were dispatched to an injury crash that occurred at 2373 State Route 72 South in Jamestown. The driver was reported having injuries including heavy bleeding from multiple areas, according to emergency scanner traffic. According to initial reports, the car was heavily damaged along with...
ACCIDENTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
108K+
Followers
81K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy