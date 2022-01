WASHINGTON — The D.C. Department of Corrections (DOC) says there will be no personal visitors allowed in its jails due to an outbreak of COVID-19. There are currently 117 cases of COVID-19 across the Central Detention Facility (CDF) and Correctional Treatment Facility (CFT), DOC confirmed in a statement Wednesday, and of the 38 units in the jail, three have been ordered to isolate and 13 to quarantine.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO