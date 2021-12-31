'What an exceptional life': Biden and others pay respects to Betty White

T he death of Betty White left the world stunned, ending the year on a decidedly somber note.

Reactions began pouring in Friday after news broke that the multiple-Emmy winner died at the age of 99 less than a day before the new year and just weeks before her 100th birthday.



Among those expressing their grievances and wishing the actress to rest in peace was President Joe Biden.

"That's a shame!" Biden told reporters. "She was a lovely lady, 99 years old. My mother would say, 'God love her.'"

FOOTBALL LEGEND JOHN MADDEN'S NFL ARC, FROM SUPERBOWL WINNER TO BROADCASTING GREAT

Other reactions were posted to social media from people of all stripes, including those enmeshed in politics, entertainment, and the military.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Betty White, a longtime television star who enjoyed a second wave of popularity in her 90s, was best known for her roles on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show . She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

Washington Examiner Videos