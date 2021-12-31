Bidens react to Betty White's death: 'A lovely lady'

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday offered tributes to Betty White after being asked about the legendary television star's death.

"That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady,” Biden told reporters.

Jill Biden also shared her condolences, citing an expression her own mother used to say.

“99 years old— as my mother would say, God love her!” Jill Biden said.

"Who didn’t love Betty White?” she added. “We’re so sad."

In a tweet, Biden called White a “cultural icon” that will be missed by many Americans.

“Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed,” Biden said in a tweet. “Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

White died on New Years’ Eve morning at the age of 99, just two weeks short of celebrating her centennial birthday.

White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed to People Magazine of her death. White would’ve turned 100 on Jan.17.

In her decades-long career in show business, White is best known for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls."

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) expressed her condolences on White’s death.

“Today, we lost a beloved TV icon. Betty White was a pioneering actress, who blessed generations of Americans with her talent and humor for 8 decades,” Pelosi wrote in a tweet.

“May it be a comfort to her loved ones and many admirers that so many mourn with them during this sad time.”