If there were ever a year to forgo New Year’s resolutions, last year probably would have been it. Making and sticking to plans became all but impossible when the pandemic took hold. Travel more? Out of the question for months on end. Get in more gym time? If you could work out while wearing a mask, sure. Spend more time with friends and family? As long as they got a negative test first.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO