Andrew Garfield’s Dating History: Inside His Relationships With Emma Stone to Christine Gabel

By Elisabeth McGowan
 1 day ago
Andrew Garfield is a man of many faces, in terms of movie characters. From his breakout role in The Social Network to his heroic lead role in the two Amazing Spider-Man films, Andrew has climbed to the top of the ladder in Hollywood — and he found quite a few noteworthy women to share the spotlight with along the way. His dating history includes some famous faces, including former costar Emma Stone.

Andrew and Emma enjoyed a relationship for four years upon meeting on the set of their movie The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012. They portrayed lovers Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker, quickly becoming a fan-favorite couple. Their onscreen chemistry was undeniable, particularly when fans watched the heart-wrenching moment when Emma’s character Gwen dies at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The scene still has fans heartbroken years after the 2014 movie premiered, with some even calling on Emma to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “multiverse” as “Spider Gwen.”

When they were an item, the pair avoided going into detail about their relationship. They didn’t seem to like getting their pictures taken in public, as they were spotted on a few occasions covering their faces in front of photographers. In 2014, the two held up signs with information regarding charities in order to redirect the attention away from them toward causes they cared about.

Although Andrew and Emma broke up in 2015, they remained friendly afterward, according to an Us Weekly source.

“They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each other and remain close,” the insider said in October 2015, adding that they had formally split “a couple of months” prior to when the news broke. “It just wasn’t working.”

Their friendship clearly endured years later, since the Tick, Tick … Boom! actor was spotted giving his former love a standing ovation when she won a Golden Globe Award in 2017.

Even six years after the couple called it quits, Andrew spoke highly of Emma in a September 2021 interview with Variety. He recalled his experience working on the two Amazing Spider-Man movies.

“It was only beautiful,” the Tick, Tick … Boom! actor said. “I got to meet Emma and work with her and Sally Field.”

After having a few brief romances, Andrew began dating his current girlfriend, model Christine Gabel, in the summer of 2019, per Us Weekly. They’ve maintained a low-profile relationship since then. However, they were seen holding hands in New York City in November 2021. The two tend to avoid publicly commenting on their personal life together.

Scroll through the gallery to get a rundown of Andrew Garfield’s dating history.

