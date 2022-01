NEW YORK — It was a lucky Christmas for some in New York. Four Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were drawn in New York, officials said Sunday. They were from the Saturday drawing. The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were: 27-29-45-55-58 and the Powerball is 2. Players can securely […]

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO