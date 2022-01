The Miami Heat are going to have some interesting decisions to make when the NBA trade deadline comes around. They’re always one of those teams who makes plenty of moves to make their teams contenders and that’s not going to change this season. They don’t necessarily have a lot of pieces that they are probably willing to get rid of, but in order to bring back some championship pieces and guys that can make an immediate impact, they might have to get rid of some of those younger guys. Fortunately for the Heat, some other guys have stepped up this season and it has made it easier for them to get rid of some other guys, especially because they are playing better than anyone ever expected and their trade value is going to be the highest that it’s ever been.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO