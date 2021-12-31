ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Oskaloosa Herald
 2 days ago

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno (Lightweights), Hollywood, Fla. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) CBS — Memphis at Wichita St. ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St. ESPN2 — The Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas, Tampa, Fla. 1 p.m. ABC — The Citrus...

NFL

