Play our FREE Week 17 Vikings Challenge

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Think you know the Minnesota Vikings well? Already have this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers all figured out?

Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Vikings Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.

Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.

Related
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Packers

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Green Bay is ready. Minnesota can improve to 8-8 after Week 17 if they knock off the 12-3 Packers, who are fighting for NFC homefield advantage in the playoffs. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings will lose...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ dad likes tweet saying Mike Zimmer should be fired

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce Notable QB Move After Kirk Cousins News

On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result. “Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Vikings Will Be One of Coldest in Lambeau History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.
NFL
Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers
Mining Journal

Green Bay Packers brace for Minnesota Vikings’ challenge

While the Green Bay Packers have dominated the NFC North lately, there’s one division opponent they’ve struggled to solve. The Minnesota Vikings have won their last two matchups with the Packers and are the only NFC North team to beat them during Matt LaFleur’s three-year coaching tenure in Green Bay. The Vikings (7-8) will try to do it again Sunday night as they attempt to boost their playoff hopes amid potential single-digit temperatures in Green Bay.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Packers duo presents another challenge for the Vikings' struggling run defense

A once-vaunted standard for the Vikings run defense seemed to have been carried out the U.S. Bank Stadium doors by Rams running back Sony Michel, along with his 27 carries for 131 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss. Los Angeles was the fourth offense to top 150 rushing yards against the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers make 11 roster moves ahead of Sunday's showdown with Vikings

The Green Bay Packers announced 11 roster moves ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. The team activated punter Corey Bojorquez, linebackers Oren Burks and Ty Summers, offensive lineman Ben Braden, tight ends Tyler Davis and Marcedes Lewis and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh (practice squad) from the COVID-19 reserve list, elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (COVID-19 replacement) and receiver David Moore from the practice squad, signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad and released outside linebacker Aaron Adeoye from the practice squad.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
