Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy praises WR Byron Pringle after Week 16 breakout performance

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
 1 day ago
The Kansas City Chiefs’ 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was a prime example of a flat-out wire-to-wire domination.

Even down one of their most potent weapons in TE Travis Kelce, the offensive unit managed to put together one of the most impressive showings to date with ruthless precision. They relied on the unsung heroes of their depth chart for major production in the process. One of the most influential players in the Week 16 win was fourth-year receiver Byron Pringle, who led the team in receiving yardage (75) and finished the day with two touchdowns to show for his monumental efforts.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy seemed to take particular note of Pringle’s performance, and he spoke about the work put in by his underrated receiver during the time he had for media availability on Thursday.

“I thought Pringle did a heck of a job,” Bieniemy said of Pringle’s breakout game. “I’m not shocked, nor surprised. The thing about Pringle, he’s one of our hardest working individuals. The kid comes to work every day with his hard hat. The thing that you appreciate about Pringle is that he does not take anything for granted.

“You don’t have to remind Pringle that he had a drop. He’s going to remind himself and he’s going to find a way to make up for that particular play. That’s what you love about him because nothing is ever too high, and nothing ever gets him down too low. He just puts consistent behavior on tape, and that’s what we appreciate about him more than anything.”

The talented receiver has been a fan-favorite since signing with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent from Kansas State, and the team’s investment in him has paid off in a huge way this season. While he may not turn out performances like the one he had against the Steelers on a weekly basis, Pringle has proved to fans and coaches alike that their affinity for him isn’t misplaced. He appears to have a key place in the Chiefs’ offense when the playoffs start in January.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

