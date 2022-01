Feeling good about your 28% S&P 500 gain this year? Sure, it's great — until you realize you could have gained nearly 4,050% instead by finding truly outstanding stocks. Nine of the top 10 S&P 500 stocks in December, like health care plays Cerner (CERN) and IBD Long-Term Leader Edwards Lifesciences (EW) plus techs like Broadcom (AVGO), jumped more than 19% just in the month of December, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. That's nearly twice what the S&P 500 usually returns in an entire year.

BREA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO