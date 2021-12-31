ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings QB Sean Mannion will start vs. the Packers

By Jack White
 1 day ago
Photo: AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Minnesota placed QB Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19/Reserve list Friday.

The Vikings’ starting quarterback will be out for the Week 17 game against the Packers on Sunday night. However, the team activated a backup quarterback off COVID-19/Reserve on Friday who will get the starting nod this week.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said QB Sean Mannion will start in Green Bay. Mannion has served as the Vikings’ backup quarterback since 2019.

Mannion has one start during that span when he played in a relatively meaningless 2019 regular season finale against the Bears. He finished that game with 126 passing yards and two interceptions.

Mannion will face the Packers in the cold conditions of Lambeau Field. Per Joe Nelson of Bring Me The News, the main medium range models meteorologists use – the American, Canadian and European models – show temperatures at kickoff in the single digits and a subzero wind chill of -10F to -20F.

“I think they’re going to rally behind Sean. They know how important this game is,” Zimmer said on Friday.

Minnesota also has quarterbacks Kellen Mond and Kyle Sloter on the roster. Mond, a rookie third-round pick, can offer something as a dual-threat. Sloter was signed to the team’s active roster this week.

