For Mike Rowe, his show Dirty Jobs is more than just a television series. There is a message behind it that he wants kids today to know. It goes without saying, but Mike Rowe is without a doubt best known for his work on the Discovery Channel series, Dirty Jobs. Rowe follows in the footsteps of those who work some of our nation’s most under-appreciated jobs. He also starred in a similar show on CNN called Somebody’s Gotta Do It.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO