Data shows road trips were down during 2021 Christmas season

By James Wesser
abc27 News
 1 day ago

(WHTM) — We reported how road travel was nearly back to pre-pandemic levels back around Thanksgiving. But, that has all changed when it comes to Christmas road travel.

You can blame the omicron variant, according to a company called Arrivalist. They use GPS data to keep track of how much Americans drive. Road trips to Pennsylvania from other states are now nowhere near 2019 levels.

“It’s almost to the point as it was last year. So, inbound travel and tourism, depending on what you take, whether that’s good or bad, is certainly down substantially, and travel by Pennsylvanians is lower than the national average as well,” Cree Lawson, founder, and CEO of Arrivalist.

These are the worst times to travel on the roads for Christmas, New Year’s

The number of day trips to Pennsylvania from surrounding states has dropped more than overnight trips.

abc27 News

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

