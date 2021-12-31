ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Lee Roth’s First Two Farewell Shows Canceled

By Corey Irwin
 3 days ago
David Lee Roth’s scheduled performances in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day have been canceled, reportedly due to COVID-related concerns. Las Vegas television station KTNV noted they were sent a press release stating the following: “Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance...

October 2021 Recap: Rock Hall Inductions, David Lee Roth Retires

Live music was nearly back up and running at pre-pandemic levels by October 2021 — but with this relative return to normalcy came a new host of growing pains and dangers. Kiss resumed their End of the Road farewell tour in August, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them off the road. But both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons ended up testing positive. They recovered only to see COVID claim the life of Francis Stueber, Stanley's guitar tech of nearly 20 years. Some members of Kiss' crew blamed lax tour-safety protocols for his death.
Wolfgang Van Halen Doubts He Nor Uncle Alex Will Jam In Vegas With David Lee Roth

Wolfgang Van Halen says he won't be sitting in during David Lee Roth's final upcoming Las Vegas shows at the House of Blues. During a chat with Spin, the Mammoth WVH leader and son of the late, Eddie Van Halen was pressed about making a cameo during the dates and responded, “I don’t think so. . .” When pressed that Roth had mentioned an appearance possibly happening, Wolfgang laughed and said, “Yeah, I know. I don’t know about that (laughs).”
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music 2021 In Review

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth scored the top 21 story from October 2021 after he revealed in an interview that he is retiring from music and that his upcoming shows at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas will be his last performances. The outspoken vocalist...
Gene Simmons Apologized To David Lee Roth 2021 In Review

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons had a top 21 story from August 2021 after he apologized for disparaging remarks that he made about Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth and he believes those original comments were taken out of context. Roth opened for KISS on the original North American leg of...
Wolf Van Halen Reveals If There Will Be Van Halen Reunion

Van Halen played their last show together in 2015. Wolf Van Halen had the chance to join his dad, uncle, and their band on the final tour. Now, he’s speaking out on if the surviving lineup will be getting back together. This really started when former Van Halen frontman...
David Lee Roth cancels performances at House of Blues Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Singer and former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has canceled shows planned for New Year's Eve and Day in Las Vegas. "Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those both working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for December 31st, 2021, and January 1st, 2022 at the House of Blues Las Vegas have been canceled," a spokesperson said in a statement.
