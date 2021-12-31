Lakers: Good News For Frank Vogel

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has missed the team's last six contests as a result of being in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The 48-year-old received some good news today, as he has apparently cleared the NBA's coronavirus protocols and will be available to coach LA's final game of 2021, a home contests against the Portland Trail Blazers, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

In Vogel's stead, assistant coach David Fizdale assumed temporary head coaching duties, and led the Lakers to a 1-5 record under his stewardship. To be fair, the team was also missing All-Star big man Anthony Davis during that window.

During his first season with the Lakers, Vogel coached LA to its 17th NBA title, within the NBA's mid-pandemic Orlando "bubble" campus in 2020. He sports a 111-68 regular season record during his three seasons with the club.

The Lakers currently occupy the seventh seed in the Western Conference, owners of a 17-19 overall record. The 13-21 Portland is 1.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed and a crack at the 2022 play-in tournament bracket.