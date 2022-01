PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Ed Gainey said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The news came during a Zoom meeting to announce his transition team. Gainey said he took a rapid test in the morning that came back "slightly positive." Gainey said he has no symptoms, and that he is waiting for PCR test results in the next 24 to 48 hours to confirm if he is positive.

