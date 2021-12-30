ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Safaree Is Bothered by Kanye West’s Latest Fashion Choices

By Trent Fitzgerald
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kanye West is, arguably, a fashion icon, but fellow rapper Safaree has some concern about his new style. On Thursday (Dec. 30), Safaree jumped on Twitter and offered his thoughts on Yeezy’s latest fashion choices. “I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last...

hot991.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Immediately Contacted Lawyer After Kanye West Concert Outburst

Kanye West went viral after his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Thursday when the rapper modified some of his lyrics into a plea for reconciliation with his estranged ex Kim Kardashian. During his performance of "Runaway," West rapped, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly." However, the performance had the opposite effect, Kardashian filed to be legally declared single the next day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Safaree
Person
Kanye
iheart.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Lands Major Beauty Campaign

Ye's newest love landed a major beauty campaign for a makeup collaboration between Netflix's hit series Bridgerton and the renowned Pat McGrath Labs. Vinetria, the 22-year-old model most recently romantically connected to the DONDA rapper, is serving up face in the campaign. Page Six obtained some of the photos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Twins With Her Friends In Oversized Sweats For Kanye West’s Concert With Drake

Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert was a star-studded affair, and Ye’s daughter, North, was joined by some of her besties as she attended the event. North West, 8, is one of her dad, Kanye West’s, biggest fans, and she showed him major support by attending his Dec. 9 concert. The eight-year-old looked cool and comfortable in grey sweats and an oversized blue sweatshirt. Her look was complete with long braids, and she stuck close to mom, Kim Kardashian, as she headed into the concert. Two of North’s close friends were also by her side at the event (along with their mothers), and they rocked the same fashion look as Northie.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Debuts Insane Christmas Decorations With Stocking For Kanye West

In a new TikTok video, Kim Kardashian and North West showed off how their house was decorated for Christmas, and Kanye West is still very much present in the family’s home. Kim Kardashian is in the midst of becoming “legally single” amidst her split from Kanye West, but the rapper still has a place in the pair’s Hidden Hills home, where Kim has been living since their Feb. 2021 breakup. On Dec. 12, Kim and her daughter, North West, updated their TikTok account with a video of the house decorated for Christmas. It’s no secret that Kim goes all-out to decorate her home every year, and this was no different. The TikTok showed off Kim’s massive Christmas tree, as well as little decorations scattered throughout the house. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice that there were SIX stockings hanging in the home’s main room, as well, with one of them having Kanye’s name adorned across it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Rapper#The Love Hip Hop#Instagram
Fox News

Kim Kardashian files to be legally single hours after Kanye West asks to reconcile during performance: report

Kanye West doesn’t want Kim Kardashian to "Runaway" anymore – and is once again pleading with his estranged wife for reconciliation. The rapper-producer, 44, said as much during the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert on Thursday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. At the show, he named the reality star while he dedicated the single from "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" to Kardashian, 41.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian’s Response To Kanye West Asking Her To 'Run Back' To Him Is Priceless

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, and as of last week she has filed to become “legally single,” shutting down her ex-husband’s pleas for reunion. West has made it clear that he’s hoping to make things right with Kardashian after publicly declaring his lasting love for her over the past several months, but the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is evidently having none of it.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North's behavior makes her Kanye West's 'twin,' more news

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, is Kanye West's 'twin'. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter, North, took full advantage of the new TikTok channel she and her mom recently launched by going live without permission. A brief but hilarious "house tour" ensued — and ended quickly after North strolled into Kim's room and filmed Kim in bed. She giggled and announced, "Mom, guess what? I'm live." Kim could be heard scolding her before the video cut out. This week, Kim shared some insight into North's mischievous move during a chat with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel "Common Sense." When Bari suggested that the SKIMS founder is also a bit of a rule-breaker, Kim agreed but said North's TikTok idea was more in line with her dad's DNA. "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them," she said. "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," she added. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." Kim and her ex, Kanye, share four kids and as Kim assured Bari, "in my household, there are rules." She also said she and North have talked about what happened since. "She felt really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim shared.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Has ‘Every Intention’ Of Celebrating Christmas With Kanye West Despite Split

While Kim Kardashian may have filed to be ‘legally single,’ the reality star still wants to put the kids first and spend the holidays with her ex-husband. Kim Kardashian still has her heart set on having a strong co-parenting relationship with Kanye West. As the pair prepare for their first Christmas since the divorce, a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s planning on spending Christmas with her ex and their kids, even after she filed paperwork to be “legally single” earlier in December.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kanye West Is Still ‘Seeing’ Model Vinetria While Trying to Reconcile With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may both be seeing new people, but West hasn’t given up his public pursuit of convincing Kardashian to reconcile with him and call off their divorce. Last week, Kardashian filed to become legally single, with a source telling Page Six that “she thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the [22-year-old] model at his Malibu house.” West has been seeing model Vinetria while Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson for the past month.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy