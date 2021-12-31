ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Pharma seeks to appeal ruling that overturned its opioid settlement

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY — Purdue Pharma is seeking to appeal to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals a judge's decision to unravel its restructuring plan that would have insulated its owners from liability in civil opioid-related cases, according to a court filing late on Thursday. The appeal came...

www.ksl.com

