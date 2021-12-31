ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Cancels Appearance at Miley Cryus’ NYE Gig Due to COVID-19

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong has backed out of Miley's New Year's Eve Party, a concert hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson to ring in the new year tonight (Dec. 31). He broke the news in an update on his Instagram story. You can view the post...

HOLAUSA

The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

How Miley Cyrus, Rebel Wilson and More Stars Rang in the New Year: Pics

Waving goodbye! After a year filled with ups and downs, celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Rebel Wilson found creative ways to ring in 2022. The Bridesmaids actress, 41, spent New Year’s Eve in her native Australia, meaning that she welcomed January ahead of her colleagues in Hollywood. The Cats star shared a handful of Instagram snaps that showed her watching the fireworks with friends in Sydney.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Diddy Cancels New Year’s Eve Party for Second Year in a Row As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Diddy is canceling his annual New Year’s Eve bash in Miami over COVID-19-related concerns, TMZ reports. Sources close to the outlet said Diddy made the call on Monday night as Omicron cases surge in Florida and around the country. The lavish party—which would have included 500 of Diddy’s friends—was last held in 2019 at Story Nightclub in Miami, where Fat Joe, Meek Mill, DaBaby, and DJ Khaled were just a few names that made up the star-studded guest list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PopCrush

Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker Take Fans Back to 2002 With Epic New Year’s Eve Performance

Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker took over Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve with their latest duet and her classic 2002 hit. On Friday (Dec. 31), the pop-punk duo performed Lavigne's smash "Sk8er Boi" and their new duet, “Bite Me." The special performances aired before the ball dropped in Time's Square and was recorded in Los Angeles, California. Lavigne previously performed on the New Year's Rockin' Eve stage exactly ten years ago, back in 2011.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Miley Cyrus to Ring in the New Year With Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong

Your New Year’s Eve plans may be up in the air — but you’re not a celebrity hosting a New Year’s Eve special on network TV. As for Miley Cyrus, who’s hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson? She’ll be ringing in 2022 with Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, NBC has announced. The special premieres live from Miami at 10:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, continuing through 12:30 a.m. on January 1. The guest lineup comes a day after Miami’s Jingle Ball tour stop was canceled “due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant.” An NBC representative had “no update to share at this time” regarding COVID-19 precautions for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party amid the Omicron wave, including whether the special would have a live audience.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Billie Joe Armstrong pulls out of NYE performance after COVID exposure

Billie Joe Armstrong cancelled his appearance on Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve television special after being exposed to COVID-19. The Green Day frontman shared the news that he wouldn’t be travelling to Miami for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party “out of an abundance of caution” via Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
TV & VIDEOS
