Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Cancels Appearance at Miley Cryus’ NYE Gig Due to COVID-19

Your New Year’s Eve plans may be up in the air — but you’re not a celebrity hosting a New Year’s Eve special on network TV. As for Miley Cyrus, who’s hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson? She’ll be ringing in 2022 with Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, NBC has announced. The special premieres live from Miami at 10:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, continuing through 12:30 a.m. on January 1. The guest lineup comes a day after Miami’s Jingle Ball tour stop was canceled “due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant.” An NBC representative had “no update to share at this time” regarding COVID-19 precautions for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party amid the Omicron wave, including whether the special would have a live audience.

