Public Safety

Call for Journalist Protection After Hand Grenades Found Outside His Home

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Association of Surinamese Journalists (ASJ) has called for protection to be provided for media worker Jason Pinas, after two hand grenades taped together were found under a car parked at his home on Thursday morning. Pinas, who was recently assaulted by security officers of Surinamese vice president Ronnie...

Ronnie Brunswijk
